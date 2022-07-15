ñol

Ericsson's $6.2B Vonage Buyout Receives US Panel's Clearance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S. to complete its acquisition of Vonage Holdings Corp VG
  • This represents the final requisite approval to complete the deal. 
  • The parties now expect the Merger to close by July 21.
  • Ericsson agreed to acquire Vonage for $6.2 billion to expand its presence in the wireless enterprise and broaden its global offerings.
  • Related: Ericsson Shares Slump As Lower IPR Revenues Hit Q2 Margins.
  • The deal was supposed to be closed by 1H of 2022 but delayed until the end of July due to a pending investigation by the U.S. national security panel.
  • Reuters reported that since February, Ericsson had faced a bribing scandal about payments to Iraq's Islamic State militant group, triggering investigations by different U.S. agencies.
  • The investigations could also derail the deal.
  • Price Action: VG stock is up 6.72% at $20.97, and ERIC shares are up 0.59% at $6.84 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

