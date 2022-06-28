Stanley Black & Decker Divests Its Oil & Gas Business

by

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK has agreed to sell its STANLEY Oil & Gas business to Pipeline Technique Limited, a provider of solutions to the energy industry. Deal terms were not disclosed.

has agreed to sell its STANLEY Oil & Gas business to Pipeline Technique Limited, a provider of solutions to the energy industry. Deal terms were not disclosed. STANLEY Oil & Gas encompasses pipeline services and equipment businesses, including CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat Ltd., and STANLEY Inspection, which generated combined revenues of ~$140 million in FY21.

"The sale of our oil and gas business builds on our strategic commitment to streamlining our company to focus on our core Tools & Outdoor and Industrial businesses," commented CFO Don Allan.

SWK expects to incur a pre-tax, non-cash charge of ~$125 million to $200 million related to the write-down of the assets.

Price Action: SWK shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $108.61 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.