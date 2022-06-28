ñol

Stanley Black & Decker Divests Its Oil & Gas Business

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 2:06 PM | 1 min read
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK has agreed to sell its STANLEY Oil & Gas business to Pipeline Technique Limited, a provider of solutions to the energy industry. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • STANLEY Oil & Gas encompasses pipeline services and equipment businesses, including CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat Ltd., and STANLEY Inspection, which generated combined revenues of ~$140 million in FY21.
  • "The sale of our oil and gas business builds on our strategic commitment to streamlining our company to focus on our core Tools & Outdoor and Industrial businesses," commented CFO Don Allan.
  • SWK expects to incur a pre-tax, non-cash charge of ~$125 million to $200 million related to the write-down of the assets.
  • Price Action: SWK shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $108.61 on the last check Tuesday.

