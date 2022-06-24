ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Zendesk Confirms Takeover Deal At 34% Premium; Share Prices Soar Premarket

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 24, 2022 9:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Global investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC agreed to takeover Zendesk, Inc ZEN in an all-cash transaction that values Zendesk at $10.2 billion.
  • The purchase price of $77.50 per share implies a premium of 34% over Zendesk's closing stock price of $57.95 on June 23.
  • The investor group includes a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and GIC. 
  • Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported that Zendesk was close to reaching a deal with the firms.
  • Zendesk, with a market value of ~$7 billion, was likely to reach an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC days after declining to sell itself in a private-equity auction.
  • Zendesk specializes in helping companies with customer communications.
  • Price Action: ZEN shares traded higher by 31% at $76 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingM&ANewsMoversTechTrading Ideas