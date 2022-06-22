Evoqua Acquires Smith Engineering For Undisclosed Sum

by

has agreed to acquire privately-held Smith Engineering, Inc. Deal terms were not disclosed. The company expects the acquisition to enhance its high purity water treatment systems portfolio and expand its service footprint in North America.

Smith Engineering, headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota, offers a variety of water treatment products and services, including filtration, UV, reverse osmosis, and deionization, and has ~1,200 customers in North America.

The transaction is expected to close in 4Q22. Smith Engineering will be part of Evoqua's Integrated Solutions and Services segment.

Evoqua held cash and equivalents of $129.5 million as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: AQUA shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $30.96 on the last check Wednesday.

