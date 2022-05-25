ñol

Twitter Shares React After Elon Musk Ups His Commitment To Buy Company

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 5:21 PM | 1 min read
Twitter Shares React After Elon Musk Ups His Commitment To Buy Company

Shares of Twitter Inc TWTR are trading higher after-hours Wednesday after a SEC filing shows that Elon Musk is upping his commitment to buy the social media platform to $33.5 billion, according to a report from CNBC.

Musk and Twitter agreed to a $44-billion acquisition deal last month.

Looming Uncertainty: Since the deal was announced, shares of Twitter have traded lower as more questions have been raised about the deal and how Musk will financeit as well as Musk questioning Twitter’s claim that 5% of users are bots. 

The letter indicates that Musk got rid of the rest of his margin loan on his shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.

The news also comes after a Bloomberg report that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is stepping down from its board of directors. 

TWTR Price Action: Twitter shares were 5.62% higher at $39.25 in after-hours trading. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

