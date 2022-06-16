ñol

Wabtec Acquires Collins Aerospace's ARINC Rail Solutions Business

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 1:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB (Wabtec) has acquired Raytheon Technologies Corp's RTX Collins Aerospace business segment ARINC rail solutions, a provider of intelligence-based rail dispatch and back-office solutions. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • "ARINC's rail solutions systems, coupled with Wabtec's digital and electronics portfolio, will accelerate the industry's journey of rail optimization," commented Nalin Jain, President of Wabtec's Digital Electronics business.
  • ARINC's rail solutions business supports transit, regional, inter-city, commuter, subway, and light rail systems across the U.S. and Canada.
  • WAB held cash and equivalents of $488 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: WAB shares are trading lower by 4.03% at $84.45 and RTX lower by 2.47% at $90.00 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

