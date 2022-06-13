ñol

Toro's BOSS Products Acquires Liquid Deicing Assets Of Voigt Smith Innovation

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 9:30 AM | 1 min read
  • The Toro Company TTC, division BOSS Products, acquired the liquid deicing assets of Voigt Smith Innovation (VSI). Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • VSI is a privately-held manufacturer of liquid deicing equipment. It is known for its liquid deicing equipment for snow and ice contractors.
  • "The addition of VSI products to the BOSS Snowplow portfolio strategically positions us to expand our support of snow and ice contractors to include liquid deicing equipment and complimentary support staff to advance customer opportunity in liquid deicing," said Jody Christy, VP, BOSS Snowplow.
  • "The combination of VSI and BOSS products is aligned with our strategic priorities, providing quality solutions, innovative advancements, and service to our customers," Christy added.
  • Toro held cash and equivalents of $263.23 million as of April 29, 2022.
  • Price Action: TTC shares closed lower by 2.01% at $81.01 on Friday.

