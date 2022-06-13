BOSS Products Acquires Liquid Deicing Assets of Voigt Smith Innovation

Acquisition expands product offering and provides entry into the liquid deicing category for BOSS

BOSS Products, a division of The Toro Company TTC, today announced that it has acquired the liquid deicing assets of Voigt Smith Innovation (VSI), a privately-held leading manufacturer of liquid deicing equipment. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

VSI is known for its industry-leading liquid deicing equipment for snow and ice contractors offering both brine makers and applicators, and smart-connected technologies. Based in Le Center, Minnesota, VSI has grown in the liquid deicing market over the past several years through product innovation, education, and industry expertise. As part of the acquisition, the knowledgeable VSI staff will join the BOSS team.

"The addition of VSI products to the BOSS Snowplow portfolio strategically positions us to expand our support of snow and ice contractors to include liquid deicing equipment and complimentary support staff to advance customer opportunity in liquid deicing," said Jody Christy, vice president, BOSS Snowplow. "The combination of VSI and BOSS products is aligned with our strategic priorities, providing quality solutions, innovative advancements, and service to our customers."

"Application efficiencies and environmental opportunities make liquid deicing an appealing proposition for snow and ice contractors," said Jordan Smith, of VSI. "As liquid deicing grows among contractors, the expertise and credibility of VSI will enable BOSS to meet customer demand. We believe the reputation, strong network, and resources of BOSS as a leader in the snow and ice removal market will enable continued growth in the market."

About BOSS Snowplow

BOSS Snowplow, a division of The Toro Company, is a leader in the snow and ice management market with a growing line of plows for trucks, heavy equipment, UTVs, and ATVs; salt and sand spreaders; and box plows built for the snow and ice management professional, as well as the homeowner. All products are designed for ease of use, quality, and durability. With a market-competitive warranty, uncompromising quality, and a high level of craftsmanship, BOSS has grown to be a leader in the sales of truck mount plows. BOSS products are designed and manufactured in Iron Mountain, Michigan, in an approved ISO 9001:2015 registered facility. BOSS maintains a network of nearly 800 dealers worldwide. For more information on BOSS Snowplow call 800-286-4155 or visit the company's website at www.bossplow.com.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company TTC is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2021, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

For more information on BOSS Snowplow call 800-286-4155 or visit the company's website at www.bossplow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005261/en/