Boise Cascade Acquires Coastal Plywood Operations For $512M

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 10:00 AM | 1 min read
  • Boise Cascade Co BCC has agreed to acquire Coastal Plywood Company, including two manufacturing locations, from Coastal Forest Resources Company for $512 million.
  • Coastal Plywood provides quality plywood, lumber, and treated wood products throughout the eastern U.S.
  • The purchase agreement includes locations in Havana, Florida, and Chapman, Alabama, which employ ~750 people.
  • The scope of the transaction does not include Coastal Plywood's parent company or timberlands assets. 
  • "Longer term, we are excited to fully integrate this strategic venture and we intend to invest $50 million into our Southeast operations over a three-year period to further our EWP production capacity," commented CEO Nate Jorgensen.
  • Boise Cascade intends to fund the transaction and closing-related expenses from its existing cash balances. It held $922.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • BCC expects to close the acquisition in 3Q22.
  • Price Action: BCC shares traded lower by 0.25% at $79.97 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews