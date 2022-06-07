Why Kohl's Shares Are Surging Today

- Kohl's Corp KSS Board of Directors has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group Inc FRG over the potential sale.
- Franchise's bid of $60 per share constitutes a 42.5% premium to Kohl's closing price of $42.12 on June 6.
- The discussion will go on for three weeks to allow the parties time to agree on binding documentation and for the Franchise Group to finalize financing arrangements.
- Kohl's said its Board remains focused on selecting the path that maximizes value for all shareholders.
- If Franchise Group and Kohl's enter into a definitive agreement, Franchise Group intends to contribute approximately $1 billion of capital to the transaction.
- Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 13.5% at $47.80 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
