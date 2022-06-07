Why Kohl's Shares Are Surging Today

by

Kohl's Corp KSS Board of Directors has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group Inc FRG over the potential sale.

Board of Directors has entered into exclusive negotiations with over the potential sale. Franchise's bid of $60 per share constitutes a 42.5% premium to Kohl's closing price of $42.12 on June 6.

Related : Sycamore, Franchise Group Submit Bids for Kohl's: WSJ

: Sycamore, Franchise Group Submit Bids for Kohl's: WSJ The discussion will go on for three weeks to allow the parties time to agree on binding documentation and for the Franchise Group to finalize financing arrangements.

Also Read : Multiple Bidders, Key Executives Departure, Mixed Q1 Earnings - Lots Going On With Kohl's

: Multiple Bidders, Key Executives Departure, Mixed Q1 Earnings - Lots Going On With Kohl's Kohl's said its Board remains focused on selecting the path that maximizes value for all shareholders.

If Franchise Group and Kohl's enter into a definitive agreement, Franchise Group intends to contribute approximately $1 billion of capital to the transaction.

Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 13.5% at $47.80 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

KSS shares are trading higher by 13.5% at $47.80 in premarket on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.