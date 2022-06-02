Toshiba Gets Privatization Proposals - Guess How Many Are Interested

- Japanese multinational Toshiba Corp TOSYY has received eight proposals for privatization and two to form capital alliances that would make it remain listed.
- The company’s board of directors and a special committee have previously sought proposals for strategic alternatives after the shareholders voted against a proposed restructuring plan.
- The proposals received are not legally binding ones.
- Toshiba said it would evaluate the proposals and call the selected ones for a final process after its annual shareholders meeting on June 28, 2022.
- KKR & Co. Inc KKR, Blackstone Inc BX, Bain Capital, Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM, MBK Partners, Apollo Global Management, and CVC Capital Partners were considering bids, Reuters reported.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
