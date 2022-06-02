ñol

Toshiba Gets Privatization Proposals - Guess How Many Are Interested

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 7:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Japanese multinational Toshiba Corp TOSYY has received eight proposals for privatization and two to form capital alliances that would make it remain listed.
  • The company’s board of directors and a special committee have previously sought proposals for strategic alternatives after the shareholders voted against a proposed restructuring plan.
  • The proposals received are not legally binding ones.
  • Toshiba said it would evaluate the proposals and call the selected ones for a final process after its annual shareholders meeting on June 28, 2022.
  • KKR & Co. Inc KKRBlackstone Inc BX, Bain Capital, Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM, MBK Partners, Apollo Global Management, and CVC Capital Partners were considering bids, Reuters reported.
  • Price Action: PVH shares closed higher by 0.74% at $71.40 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

