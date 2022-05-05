European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager on Thursday called for a global approach toward Big Tech companies to prevent them from taking advantage of enforcement gaps.

The antitrust chief is known for her landmark rules to curb the power of U.S. tech giants like Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG, Meta Platforms Inc FB, Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.Com Inc AMZN.

See Also: Google Ropes In New India Policy Head From PM Modi's Apex Think Tank Amid Regulatory Woes: Report

According to Reuters, Vestager, at a conference organized by the German Cartel Office, said, "It goes without saying that the more we, as an international competition community, are able to harmonize our approach, the less opportunity there will be for global tech giants to exploit enforcement gaps between our jurisdictions."

Calling for the antitrust watchdogs around the globe to work together to tackle the issue, she added that "this debate is no longer a hot topic amongst competition practitioners, but it has strong political attention."

Big Tech companies are under the regulatory scanner in different parts of the world, including the U.S., South Korea, India, and Australia.

Photo: Courtesy of Friends of Europe via Flickr