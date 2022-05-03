Lithia Motors Acquires Sisley Honda Dealership In Ontario

- Lithia Motors Inc LAD and Pfaff Automotive Partners have acquired Sisley Honda, based in Thornhill, Ontario, for an undisclosed sum.
- The company expects the addition of Sisley Honda, one of the highest-volume Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC dealerships in Canada, to expand its footprint.
- Sisley is a multi-generational family business founded in 1946 and has represented the Honda brand for 45 years.
- The deal brings LAD's total expected annualized revenue acquired in 2022 to over $1.2 billion.
- Lithia financed the acquisition using existing on-balance sheet capacity. It held $161.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: LAD shares are trading higher by 3.23% at $300.57 on the last check Tuesday.
