Stellantis Acquires Car Sharing Company Share Now For Undisclosed Sum

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 6:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA said its mobility division, Free2move, has agreed to acquire car sharing company Share Now. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Share Now was formed as a joint venture by Mercedes-Benz Mobility Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWYY in 2019.
  • The deal is expected to add 14 major European cities and 10,000 vehicles to Free2move’s existing car-sharing fleet of 2,500 vehicles.
  • The acquisition will add to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 goal of growing the profitable mobility service to net revenues of €2.8 billion with the first step of €700 million revenues in 2025.
  • Stellantis held €49.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $13.47 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

