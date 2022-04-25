QQQ
VerifyMe Scoops Assets Of Logistics Management Company PeriShip To Gain New Entry Point In Pharma Market

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 9:06 AM | 1 min read
  • VerifyMe Inc VRME acquired the assets of PeriShip, LLC in a transaction worth $10.5 million.
  • The consideration consisted of $7.5 million cash, $1.0 million in VerifyMe shares, and a $2.0 million promissory note.
  • PeriShip is a value-added service provider of shipping and logistics management for the perishable healthcare and food industries.
  • PeriShip was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Branford, Connecticut, with approximately 45 employees. 
  • VerifyMe offers authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products.
  • VerifyMe CEO Patrick White said, "We believe it will provide a new entry point in the pharmaceutical market with authentication, serialization, and track and trace, to assist clients in meeting the 2023 Drug Supply Chain Security Act requirements."
  • VerifyMe held $9.4 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: VRME shares traded higher by 7.52% at $3.43 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny StocksMoversTechTrading Ideas