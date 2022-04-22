Amazon Deepens Overseas Push With Latest Acquisition

- Amazon.com Inc AMZN has acquired the Indian social commerce startup GlowRoad in an all-cash deal making a more significant push into one of its key overseas markets, TechCrunch reports.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The report cited an Amazon spokesperson saying the acquisition will help Amazon make inroads with its commitment to digitizing the nation's 10 million businesses by 2025.
- Amazon, which has invested over $6.5 billion in its India operations, said: "Amazon continues to explore new ways to digitize India and delight customers, micro-entrepreneurs, and sellers, and bringing GlowRoad onboard is a key step in this direction."
- "Together with GlowRoad, Amazon will help accelerate entrepreneurship among millions of creators, homemakers, students, and small sellers from across the country."
- GlowRoad sells products to customers at wholesale prices and helps them resell them on Meta Platforms Inc FB Facebook, and WhatsApp. It also provides them with a logistics network (to help deliver the product) and the ability to collect cash.
- "GlowRoad is committed to creating more 'homepreneurs' and bringing many unique and unbranded suppliers to the platform," said co-founder Shekhar Sahu.
- The report noted Walmart Inc's WMT Flipkart has aggressively geared up its social commerce offering, Shopsy, India.
- Many startups, including SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF, Facebook-backed Meesho and Alpha Wave Global, and Tiger Global-backed Dealshare also operate in the social commerce space and enjoy a larger market share than that of Shopsy.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 3.7% at $2,965.92 on Thursday.
