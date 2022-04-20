SoftBank Robotics Invests In Hong Kong Startup Avalon SteriTech: Bloomberg

- SoftBank Group Corp's SFTBY SFTBF robotics arm has agreed to buy a minority stake in cleaning technology startup Avalon SteriTech Ltd, Bloomberg reports.
- SoftBank Robotics looks to acquire a 5% stake in the Hong Kong-based company. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- The investment marks SoftBank's Hong Kong debut.
- The report noted Kent Yoshida, Chief Business Officer at SoftBank Robotics, will join Avalon SteriTech's board of directors.
- The investment follows an existing joint venture between the companies that develops products and technologies for cleaning and bio-decontamination, focusing on Whiz Gambit, an AI-powered robotic cleaning system.
- Avalon SteriTech looks to conduct a series A funding round to help grow in countries like the U.S., Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.
- Price Action: SFTBY shares closed lower by 1.58% at $21.75 on Tuesday.
