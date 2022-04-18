Another Company Considers Twitter Bid: Here's What Investors Should Know

Shares of Twitter Inc TWTR ticked higher Monday afternoon on news that buyout firm Apollo Global could be the latest to put in an offer for the social media platform.

What Happened: After Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk put in a buyout offer of $54.20 per share for Twitter, many analysts and industry experts expected a higher price to come in for the company.

While Musk has said it was his final offer for the social media platform, some expect him to submit a higher buyout offer for the company, of which he owns 9.1%.

Outside of Musk, private equity has been highlighted as a potential acquirer.

Buyout firm Apollo Global Management APO is considering bidding for Twitter, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

Apollo, who is one of the largest buyout firms in the world, is also the owner of Yahoo, a company that could come into play as a potential partner.

Why It’s Important: It was reported in 2016 that Yahoo and Twitter considered merging together. Twitter met with Yahoo management including CEO Marissa Mayer to discuss a merger at the time. Sources said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wasn't part of the meeting.

Musk is said to be working with potential partners on a renewed bid for Twitter that could include raising the price tag.

Along with Musk’s bid for Twitter, private equity firm Thoma Bravo is expected to submit a counter-offer for Twitter and has contacted the Board of Directors over a potential deal. Twitter adopted a poison pill, making a hostile buyout unlikely to happen.

Twitter reports quarterly earnings on April 28 in a highly anticipated event that could include more public comments on buyout rumors from the company and CEO Parag Agrawal.

TWTR Price Action: Twitter shares spiked higher into the close Monday, ending the day up 8% to $48.51. Shares have traded between $31.30 and $73.34 over the last 52 weeks.