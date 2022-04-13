TIP To Acquire Trailer Leasing And Maintenance Business Of Ryder Ltd

- TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, has agreed to acquire the trailer leasing and maintenance business of Ryder System, Inc. R Ryder Ltd. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Ryder Ltd provides commercial vehicle rental, contract hire, maintenance, and dedicated delivery solutions in the U.K.
- TIP will integrate Ryder assets and contracts from the mobile maintenance services division into its existing business in the U.K.
- The completion of the transaction is expected to take place in June 2022.
- Price Action: R shares are trading higher by 1.98% at $64.27 on the last check Wednesday.
