TIP To Acquire Trailer Leasing And Maintenance Business Of Ryder Ltd

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 13, 2022 12:33 PM | 1 min read
  • TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, has agreed to acquire the trailer leasing and maintenance business of Ryder System, Inc. R Ryder Ltd. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Ryder Ltd provides commercial vehicle rental, contract hire, maintenance, and dedicated delivery solutions in the U.K.
  • TIP will integrate Ryder assets and contracts from the mobile maintenance services division into its existing business in the U.K.
  • The completion of the transaction is expected to take place in June 2022.
  • Price Action: R shares are trading higher by 1.98% at $64.27 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews