Deutsche Telekom Inches Closer To Holding T-Mobile's Majority Stake With Latest Move: Bloomberg

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 13, 2022 6:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY paid $2.4 billion to SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF to increase its stake in T-Mobile U.S. Inc TMUS to 48.4%, Bloomberg reports.
  • Deutsche Telekom acquired 21.2 million shares at an average price of $113 per T-Mobile share, taking it closer to holding a majority of the U.S. division.
  • The purchase price implied a 13.4% discount to T-Mobile's April 11 closing of $130.42. T-Mobile shares closed at $131.44 on April 12.
  • Deutsche Telekom used part of the €4 billion which it received from the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands.
  • Deutsche Telekom has long flagged its desire to increase its stake in the U.S. business, accounting for nearly two-thirds of its sales.
  • Deutsche Telekom previously had a 46.7% stake in T-Mobile after buying 45 million shares in the company in September as part of its agreement with SoftBank.
  • Price Action: TMUS shares closed higher by 0.78% at $131.44 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Capri23auto from Pixabay

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsTechMedia