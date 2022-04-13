Deutsche Telekom Inches Closer To Holding T-Mobile's Majority Stake With Latest Move: Bloomberg

by

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY paid $2.4 billion to SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF to increase its stake in T-Mobile U.S. Inc TMUS to 48.4%, Bloomberg reports.

The purchase price implied a 13.4% discount to T-Mobile's April 11 closing of $130.42. T-Mobile shares closed at $131.44 on April 12.

Deutsche Telekom used part of the €4 billion which it received from the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands.

Deutsche Telekom has long flagged its desire to increase its stake in the U.S. business, accounting for nearly two-thirds of its sales.

Deutsche Telekom previously had a 46.7% stake in T-Mobile after buying 45 million shares in the company in September as part of its agreement with SoftBank.

Price Action: TMUS shares closed higher by 0.78% at $131.44 on Tuesday.

