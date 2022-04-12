KKR To Acquire Cybersecurity Firm From Thoma Bravo For Undisclosed Sum

- KKR & Co Inc KKR has agreed to acquire cybersecurity company Barracuda Networks Inc from Thoma Bravo.
- The deal terms were not disclosed, but Bloomberg reports that the transaction could value Barracuda at ~$3.8 billion, including debt.
- Cybersecurity assets lure private equity firms due to their steady cash flows and market opportunity.
- This week, Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL, a previously owned company, for $6.9 billion.
- Thoma Bravo took Campbell, California-based Barracuda private in 2018 for ~$1.6 billion.
- Price Action: KKR shares traded lower by 1.69% at $55.31 on the last check Tuesday.
