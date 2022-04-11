QQQ
Why Are SailPoint Shares Trading Higher Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 6:55 AM | 1 min read
  • U.S. private equity group Thoma Bravo is buying cyber security company SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL for $6.9 billion, the Financial Times reports
  • Thoma Bravo looks to pay $65.25 a share for SailPoint, marking a 31.5% premium to the cyber security company's April 8 closing price.
  • Businesses employ SailPoint to give employees secure access to remote working software and protect cloud computing infrastructure from hackers.
  • In March, Thoma Bravo agreed to takeover enterprise software company Anaplan Inc PLAN for $10.7 billion.
  • U.S. private equity groups raised billions in traditional bank financing, or from private lenders, despite rising geopolitical risks, inflation, and the prospect of higher interest rates. 
  • Price Action: SAIL shares are up by 29.4% at $64.18 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingM&ANewsMoversTechMediaTrading Ideas