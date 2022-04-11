Why Are SailPoint Shares Trading Higher Today

by

U.S. private equity group Thoma Bravo is buying cyber security company SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL for $6.9 billion, the Financial Times reports.

for $6.9 billion, the Financial Times reports. Thoma Bravo looks to pay $65.25 a share for SailPoint, marking a 31.5% premium to the cyber security company's April 8 closing price.

Businesses employ SailPoint to give employees secure access to remote working software and protect cloud computing infrastructure from hackers.

In March, Thoma Bravo agreed to takeover enterprise software company Anaplan Inc PLAN for $10.7 billion.

for $10.7 billion. U.S. private equity groups raised billions in traditional bank financing, or from private lenders, despite rising geopolitical risks, inflation, and the prospect of higher interest rates.

Price Action: SAIL shares are up by 29.4% at $64.18 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.