Why Are SailPoint Shares Trading Higher Today

- U.S. private equity group Thoma Bravo is buying cyber security company SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL for $6.9 billion, the Financial Times reports.
- Thoma Bravo looks to pay $65.25 a share for SailPoint, marking a 31.5% premium to the cyber security company's April 8 closing price.
- Businesses employ SailPoint to give employees secure access to remote working software and protect cloud computing infrastructure from hackers.
- In March, Thoma Bravo agreed to takeover enterprise software company Anaplan Inc PLAN for $10.7 billion.
- U.S. private equity groups raised billions in traditional bank financing, or from private lenders, despite rising geopolitical risks, inflation, and the prospect of higher interest rates.
- Price Action: SAIL shares are up by 29.4% at $64.18 in premarket on the last check Monday.
