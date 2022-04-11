QQQ
Why VNET Shares Are Surging Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 9:42 AM | 1 min read
  • VNET Group Inc VNET bagged an unsolicited and preliminary all-cash buyout offer.
  • The Hina Group and Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., Shanghai Branch proposed to acquire VNET for $8.00 in cash per ADs, or $1.3333 per ordinary share.
  • VNET's Q4 FY21 revenue of $273.9 million, up 29.4% year-on-year, missed the consensus of $275.9 million. EPS loss of $(0.24) missed the consensus loss of $(0.22).
  • China's leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider's American depositary shares closed Friday at $5.40.
  • Price Action: VNET shares traded higher by 14.4% at $6.18 on the last check Monday.

