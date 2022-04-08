QQQ
Toshiba To Weigh Deals To Go Private

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 7:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Toshiba Corp TOSYY looks to assess potential bids from private equity and other investors to take the Japanese conglomerate private, the Financial Times reports.
  • The new committee assessing the bids will include the group's six existing independent directors, Tiga Investments founder Raymond Zage and the former Noble Group executive chair Paul Brough. 
  • Toshiba will likely receive its first proposal from Bain Capital which recently won qualified support for a buyout deal from Toshiba's largest shareholder, Singaporean investment fund Effissimo. 
  • Also Read: Here's How Toshiba Looks To Restructure Itself
  • The deal came with its political and technical challenges, FT notes. 
  • Several senior figures did not consider it the best route to resolve years of business turmoil and deepening deadlock with activist shareholders.
  • A strategic review committee convened in 2021 discussed potential buyout deals with PE firms, including KKR & Co Inc KKRBlackstone Inc BX, and Brookfield.
  • Price Action: TOSYY shares closed at $20.54 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsTechMedia