The Fate Of Twitter: Why Disney Or Amazon Could Make A Bid Following Elon Musk Stake

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter Inc TWTR Monday morning, leading some to speculate that Musk might consider taking the social media company private.

Here's another possibility to consider.

"I wouldn't be shocked if another 13F were filed and somebody else with deep pockets came in and said 'wait a minute, he's not taking that thing, I want to take this thing [private],'" Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

The Walt Disney Co DIS could be a potential suitor, Brown suggested. He noted that former Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger, in his autobiography, talked about having vetted Twitter as a potential acquisition. The autobiography was published in 2019.

Brown wouldn't be surprised to see media mogul Rupert Murdoch or Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos decide they want to buy Twitter.

"I wouldn't say that today is like game over and Elon Musk will now gain some sort of control over Twitter," Brown said. "I think it's too early to say, and I don't think there's enough popcorn in the world for what could potentially happen here."

Although he wouldn't be surprised to see one of the aforementioned suitors make a bid for Twitter, he acknowledged that such a move may not be the best result for its users.

"The power of Twitter and the influence of Twitter is really, really vast and its ability to dictate how the world views events as they unfold — it's really powerful. So I think that might not be the best outcome for society," Brown said.

TWTR Price Action: Twitter has traded between $31.30 and $73.34 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 29.31% at $50.79 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

