Travelcenters Of America Acquires Two Franchise Locations For $45M

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Travelcenters Of America Inc TA has completed the acquisition of two travel center locations for $45 million. 
  • Petro Raphine and TA Lexington, located along the Interstate 81 corridor in Virginia, have been Travelcenters franchise locations since 2011.
  • The company expects to generate more cash flow from owning the locations than franchise locations and forecasts about $9.0 million of site-level EBITDA in 2023.
  • The Petro Raphine site, currently under renovation, will have nearly 900 truck parking spaces.
  • "Investing in growth through the addition of company-owned sites is one of our key priorities for capital deployment this year," said CEO Jonathan Pertchik.
  • Price Action: TA shares closed lower by 1.42% at $42.35 on Friday.

