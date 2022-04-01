QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 1, 2022 3:52 PM | 1 min read

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday afternoon. Fox Business' Charles Gasparino teased an upcoming segment via Twitter featuring AMC CEO Adam Aron

Gasparino reported that Aron is weighing making significant changes to the company's business model that would entail a series of "distressed investments," similar to AMC's recent investment in gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining Holding Corp HYMC. The tweet suggests AMC is considering approximately six separate deals valued around $500 million.

Furthermore, Gasparino has reported that management has looked into claims of synthetic shorting of AMC shares and "found no evidence."

AMC is popular among retail investors who call themselves "apes." One of the apes' main goals is to expose the perceived corrupt short-selling practices that they believe to be ongoing. 

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Hycroft Mining CEO Talks AMC Investment, Unlocking Value For Shareholders And What's Ahead

AMC 52-Week Range: $8.31 - $72.62

The stock was down 5.88% at $23.20 at time of publication.

Photo: samantha celera from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Adam AronCharles Gasparinowhy it's movingM&ANewsPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas