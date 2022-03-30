South Korean Chipmaker Weighs Arm Takeover Options

by

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc HXSCL CEO admitted to weighing a consortium to acquire British semiconductor company Arm Ltd , Reuters reports citing Yonhap news agency.

"I don't believe Arm is a company that could be bought by one company," SK Hynix Vice-Chair and co-CEO Park Jung-ho admitted, FX Empire reports.

SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF looked to list Arm on Nasdaq by March 2023 via an IPO worth $60 billion.

looked to list Arm on Nasdaq by March 2023 via an IPO worth $60 billion. Recently SoftBank’s deal to sell Arm to Nvidia Corp NVDA fell flat due to global regulatory opposition.

fell flat due to global regulatory opposition. Arm looked to transfer its Chinese joint venture shares to a SoftBank Group special purpose vehicle to speed up its IPO.

