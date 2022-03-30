QQQ
South Korean Chipmaker Weighs Arm Takeover Options

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 30, 2022 9:29 AM | 1 min read
  • South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc HXSCL CEO admitted to weighing a consortium to acquire British semiconductor company Arm LtdReuters reports citing Yonhap news agency.
  • “I don’t believe Arm is a company that could be bought by one company,” SK Hynix Vice-Chair and co-CEO Park Jung-ho admitted, FX Empire reports.
  • SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF looked to list Arm on Nasdaq by March 2023 via an IPO worth $60 billion. 
  • Recently SoftBank’s deal to sell Arm to Nvidia Corp NVDA fell flat due to global regulatory opposition.
  • Arm looked to transfer its Chinese joint venture shares to a SoftBank Group special purpose vehicle to speed up its IPO.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsTechMedia