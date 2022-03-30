Pactiv Evergreen Sells 50% Stake In Naturepak Beverage Packaging

- Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE subsidiary, Evergreen Packaging International LLC, has sold its 50% interest in Naturepak Beverage Packaging Co Ltd to affiliates of Elopak ASA. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Naturepak Beverage Packaging supplies customers in the Middle East and Africa region from manufacturing plants in Morocco and Saudi Arabia.
- "The completion of this transaction positions Pactiv Evergreen to focus on our growth in North America where we are established as a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging, servicing many of the world's most beloved brands," said CEO Michael King.
- Price Action: PTVE shares closed higher by 5.19% at $10.33 on Tuesday.
