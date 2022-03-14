Why Nielsen Holdings Shares Are Surging

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) shares are surging Monday following a Wall Street Journal report indicating a consortium of private-equity firms including Elliott Management is in advanced talks to acquire the company in a deal valued around $15 billion.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, suggests that negotiations are progressing and a takeover deal could be completed within weeks.

Nielsen shares popped more than 40% following the report.

Nielsen operates as a media and content ecosystem provider and offers audience measurement, data and analytics services.

NLSN 52-Week Range: $16.02 - $28.42

Nielsen shares were up 40.6% at $24.61 at time of publication.