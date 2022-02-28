 Skip to main content

Nielsen Clocks 3% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Measurement Revenue Growth; Plans $1B Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 8:05am   Comments
  • Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSNreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year on a constant currency basis to $894 million, missing the consensus of $898 million.
  • Measurement revenues of $647 million increased 4.0% Y/Y. Impact / Content revenues of $247 million were flat Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.46 beat the consensus of $0.35.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.3% decreased 435 bps Y/Y, reflecting the return of the temporary costs savings realized in 2020.
  • Nielsen held $380 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Share Buyback: Nielsen authorized up to $1 billion share buyback.
  • The board had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on March 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2022.
  • Outlook: Nielsen sees FY22 revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 3.5% to 4.5%.
  • Nielsen sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.81 - $1.91 compared to the consensus of $1.81.
  • Price Action: NLSN shares traded higher by 8.14% at $19.00 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Dividends Buybacks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

