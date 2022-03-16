 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Booz Allen Agrees To Acquire EverWatch For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Booz Allen Agrees To Acquire EverWatch For Undisclosed Sum
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has agreed to acquire EverWatch, a provider of advanced solutions to the defense and intelligence communities. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Reston, Virginia-based EverWatch, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, builds and operates mission-critical classified platforms to defend against increasingly sophisticated national cyber threats.
  • Following the transaction's closing, EverWatch will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Booz Allen, working closely with the firm's National Security Sector led by Sector President Judi Dotson.
  • The transaction accelerates Booz Allen's national security growth aligned with VoLT strategy. The company expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of Booz Allen's FY23.
  • Booz Allen held cash and equivalents of $642.71 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: BAH shares are trading lower by 3.17% at $82.26 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAH)

BofA Turns Bullish On XPO Logistics, Chart Industries
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2022
Capvision Tempts Investors With Fast Growth, Fat Margins In Hong Kong IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Booz Allen Hamilton
Raymond James Upgrades Booz Allen Hamilton To Outperform, Sees 19% Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com