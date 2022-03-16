Booz Allen Agrees To Acquire EverWatch For Undisclosed Sum
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has agreed to acquire EverWatch, a provider of advanced solutions to the defense and intelligence communities. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Reston, Virginia-based EverWatch, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, builds and operates mission-critical classified platforms to defend against increasingly sophisticated national cyber threats.
- Following the transaction's closing, EverWatch will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Booz Allen, working closely with the firm's National Security Sector led by Sector President Judi Dotson.
- The transaction accelerates Booz Allen's national security growth aligned with VoLT strategy. The company expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of Booz Allen's FY23.
- Booz Allen held cash and equivalents of $642.71 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: BAH shares are trading lower by 3.17% at $82.26 on the last check Wednesday.
