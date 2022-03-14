 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ginkgo Bioworks Adds Ultra-High-Throughput Screening Platform Via FGen Acquisition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Ginkgo Bioworks Adds Ultra-High-Throughput Screening Platform Via FGen Acquisition

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) has agreed to acquire FGen AG, a Swiss company specializing in strain development and optimization. 

  • Under the transaction terms, FGen will receive an upfront payment and additional contingent consideration.
  • Specific details were not disclosed.
  • FGen has developed an ultra-high-throughput (uHT) screening platform built on nanoliter reactor technology. 
  • Ginkgo believes that FGen's technology will significantly enhance its cell screening capabilities.
  • Read Next: Why BofA Sees 'Better Entry Point' In Ginkgo Bioworks Stock.
  • Post-closing, Ginkgo expects that the integration of FGen's platform can significantly increase the capacity of Ginkgo's Design-Build-Test-Learn strain development engine.
  • FGen's platform is highly flexible across organisms, pathways, and target products. The platform can be deployed to screen for both intracellular and secreted target products and small molecules & proteins. 
  • It can also accommodate diverse organisms, including bacteria, yeast, filamentous species, and mammalian cells.
  • Price Action: DNA shares are down 2.93% at $2.96 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNA)

23 Stocks That Have Sold Off Hard Since The Russia-Ukraine War Began
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2022
Did Going Public Give This Company Momentum? Stran & Company Closes First Acquisition; Adds Over $7 Million in Annualized Revenue
Why BofA Sees 'Better Entry Point' In Ginkgo Bioworks Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2022
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Acquisition Of Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Provider Project Beacon COVID-19 LLC; Terms Not Disclosed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com