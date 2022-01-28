Why BofA Sees 'Better Entry Point' In Ginkgo Bioworks Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA is “at the forefront of the rising SynBio wave, a market we think holds much long-term promise,” according to BofA Securities.
The Ginkgo Bioworks Analyst: Derik de Bruin initiated coverage of Ginkgo Bioworks with a Buy rating and $8 price target.
The Ginkgo Bioworks Thesis: Ginkgo Bioworks’s engineering biology platform is strong, with “some early successes,” and the company is rapidly adding new programs, de Bruin said in the initiation note.
[ALERT] Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!
The platform is still in the initial stages of adoption, and it is too early to judge “the commercial traction for the end-products derived from this technology,” the analyst said.
Given the sharp selloff in early stage growth stocks, with Ginkgo Bioworks’s stock shedding 69% versus the 8% decline in the S&P 500, “we think the current share price represents a better entry point for risk tolerant clients looking to invest in the nascent SynBio market,” he wrote.
DNA Price Action: Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks were trading 4.3% higher at $4.85 Friday morning.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.