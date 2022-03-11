 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pearson Shares Soar As It Ditches Apollo's Takeover Offer Second Time
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 11:36am   Comments
Share:
Pearson Shares Soar As It Ditches Apollo's Takeover Offer Second Time
  • U.K. education publishing group Pearson PLC (NYSE: PSO) refused Apollo Global Management Inc's (NYSE: APO) March 7 takeover proposal for 854.2 pence per share which valued Pearson at £6.5 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • Previously, Pearson rejected Apollo's November cash offer of 800 pence per share, valuing Pearson at £6.1 billion ($8 billion).
  • Pearson reasoned that the offers significantly undervalued the company.
  • Apollo needs to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Pearson or withdraw by April 8. 
  • Pearson has been battling a decline in its traditional business of college publishing.
  • CEO Andy Bird, a former The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) official, focused on direct-to-consumer digital opportunities by launching a new app called Pearson+.
  • Europe's leading activist investor, Cevian Capital AB, owns a 10.2% stake in Pearson at present.
  • Price Action: PSO shares traded higher by 17% at $10.17 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APO + PSO)

Limelight Networks Shares Pop As It Agrees To Snap Apollo, Verizon Owned Edgecast
Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Healthcare Trust Of America To Combine With Healthcare Realty Trust
Apollo Looks To Merge Yahoo Sports With Betting Companies
Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Standard General Acquires Tegna For $8.6 billion Or $24 Per Share In Cash
Why Tegna Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apollo Global Management
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com