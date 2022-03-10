Delta, Air France-KLM Express Interest In ITA Airways: Reuters
- Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) and Air France-KLM (OTC: AFRAF) have expressed interest for a majority stake in ITA Airways, Reuters reported.
- The expression of interest was presented to Italy's government in a letter, with another international fund also expressing the same.
- The move comes after Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTC: DLAKF), along with shipping group MSC, showed interest in ITA airways.
- Italy's audit court approved a government decree last week detailing ways to sell stakes in ITA Airways, paving the way to give potential suitors access to data on the company.
- Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $32.25 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
