Delta, Air France-KLM Express Interest In ITA Airways: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:12am   Comments
  • Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) and Air France-KLM (OTC: AFRAF) have expressed interest for a majority stake in ITA Airways, Reuters reported.
  • The expression of interest was presented to Italy's government in a letter, with another international fund also expressing the same.
  • The move comes after Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTC: DLAKF), along with shipping group MSC, showed interest in ITA airways.
  • Italy's audit court approved a government decree last week detailing ways to sell stakes in ITA Airways, paving the way to give potential suitors access to data on the company.
  • Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $32.25 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

