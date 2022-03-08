 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NV5 Acquires Fulton Consulting Engineers For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
NV5 Acquires Fulton Consulting Engineers For Undisclosed Sum

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has acquired Fulton Consulting Engineers, a provider of mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) design and energy efficiency services. Deal terms were not disclosed.

  • This acquisition strengthens NV5's MEP and technology engineering design and energy efficiency capabilities in California and the Southwest and also introduces NV5 to new markets and clients.
  • NV5 expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings.
  • "The acquisition of Fulton Consulting Engineers supports NV5's strategic approach to acquisitions by both strengthening our verticals and expanding our high-margin ESG and technology services, and we look forward to the contributions that Fulton will make to our continued growth," said Chairman & CEO Dickerson Wright.
  • NV5 held cash and equivalents of $47.98 million as of January 1, 2022.
  • Price Action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 4.63% at $122.36 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVEE)

NV5 Acquires River City Testing In All-Cash Deal
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Recap: NV5 Global Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Insiders Sell More Than $92M Of 4 Stocks
Midwest Utility Picks NV5 For $8M Geospatial Vegetation Management Contracts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com