 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mandiant Shares Rip Higher After Reports Of Google's Interest: What Investors Need To Know
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Mandiant Shares Rip Higher After Reports Of Google's Interest: What Investors Need To Know

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is in talks to purchase cybersecurity behemoth Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT), The Information reported Monday.

The cybersecurity stock took off late in the regular trading session after the report was published, and Mandiant ended the trading day 16.05% higher at $22.49. 

The stock was giving up 4.4% of those gains in after-hours trading. Here's what investors need to know. 

What Happened: The $4.53-billion company reported earnings on Feb. 8 with sales of $133 million, up 21% year over year, above the consensus of $131.5 million. The company reported adjusted earnings per share loss of 10 cents, which beat the consensus estimate of a 13-cent loss, making the firm a prime buyout target.

Why It Matters: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is reportedly also interested in acquiring the cybersecurity firm.

The deal would bolster efforts to protect customers of either tech giant from hacks and breaches.

The potential deal would also give Microsoft or Google even deeper insight into powerful hacks.

Both Google and Microsoft have individually acquired smaller cybersecurity firms in 2021 and 2022.

Talks of both firms' interest in acquiring the company points to the importance of national security, including cyberwarfare.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNDT)

PreMarket Prep Plus: Cybersecurity Stocks In Focus During Ukraine Conflict
Cybersecurity Gaining Momentum On Russia-Ukraine Developments: The Stocks To Watch
PreMarket Prep Plus: Trading Ideas For Time Of Tension Between Russia, Ukraine
Why Are CyberArk Software Shares Popping Today?
Microsoft Is In Talks To Acquire This Cybersecurity Company
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Movers Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com