TherapeuticsMD Shares Soars After VitaCare Divestiture In $150M Deal
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) has agreed to divest its VitaCare Prescription Services business to GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) for $150 million.
- VitaCare is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform.
- TherapeuticsMD will also receive an additional $7 million in cash consideration contingent upon vitaCare's financial performance through 2023.
- TXMD will also enter into a long-term services agreement to continue to utilize the vitaCare platform.
- The transaction is expected to close by Q2 of 2022.
- VitaCare helps patients understand coverage, identify savings opportunities, and facilitate communication between providers and payors.
- The platform also offers a seamless path for filling a prescription, primarily through its network of third-party pharmacies.
- GoodRx expects the transaction to contribute under 1% to overall revenue and reduce the adjusted EBITDA margin by approximately 2% in 2022.
- Price Action: TXMD shares are up 38% at $0.29, while GDRX shares are down 6.70% at $14.91 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General