TherapeuticsMD Shares Soars After VitaCare Divestiture In $150M Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:57pm   Comments
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) has agreed to divest its VitaCare Prescription Services business to GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) for $150 million.
  • VitaCare is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform.
  • TherapeuticsMD will also receive an additional $7 million in cash consideration contingent upon vitaCare's financial performance through 2023. 
  • TXMD will also enter into a long-term services agreement to continue to utilize the vitaCare platform.
  • The transaction is expected to close by Q2 of 2022.
  • VitaCare helps patients understand coverage, identify savings opportunities, and facilitate communication between providers and payors. 
  • The platform also offers a seamless path for filling a prescription, primarily through its network of third-party pharmacies. 
  • GoodRx expects the transaction to contribute under 1% to overall revenue and reduce the adjusted EBITDA margin by approximately 2% in 2022.
  • Price Action: TXMD shares are up 38% at $0.29, while GDRX shares are down 6.70% at $14.91 during the market session on the last check Monday.

