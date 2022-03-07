 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Limelight Networks Shares Pop As It Agrees To Snap Apollo, Verizon Owned Edgecast
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Limelight Networks Shares Pop As It Agrees To Snap Apollo, Verizon Owned Edgecast

Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ: LLNW) agreed to acquire Yahoo's Edgecast, Inc, a leading provider of edge security, content delivery, and video services, in an all-stock transaction. 

The transaction values Edgecast at ~$300 million, or about 1x 2021 revenue. 

Limelight stockholders will own ~68.1% of the combined company, while Yahoo will own ~31.9%.

Edgecast is a business unit of Yahoo. The funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) own Edgecast. 

Yahoo will receive ~72.2 million shares of Limelight common stock and will own ~31.9% of the combined company.

The combination will create a globally scaled, edge-enabled software solutions provider with pro forma 2021 revenue of over $500 million across cloud security and web applications, content delivery, and edge video platform. 

Limelight will rebrand as Edgio. Limelight CEO Bob Lyons will continue to lead Edgio as CEO, and the board will include three new members appointed by the Apollo Funds. 

Limelight held $79.3 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4 FY21.

Limelight is a leading provider of edge-enabled web applications and content delivery solutions.

Price Action: LLNW shares traded higher by 13% at $4.25 in the market on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLNW)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Why LimeLight Networks Shares Are Rising
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Drops 2%; Limelight Networks Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com