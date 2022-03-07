Limelight Networks Shares Pop As It Agrees To Snap Apollo, Verizon Owned Edgecast

Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ: LLNW) agreed to acquire Yahoo's Edgecast, Inc, a leading provider of edge security, content delivery, and video services, in an all-stock transaction.

The transaction values Edgecast at ~$300 million, or about 1x 2021 revenue.

Limelight stockholders will own ~68.1% of the combined company, while Yahoo will own ~31.9%.

Edgecast is a business unit of Yahoo. The funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) own Edgecast.

Yahoo will receive ~72.2 million shares of Limelight common stock and will own ~31.9% of the combined company.

The combination will create a globally scaled, edge-enabled software solutions provider with pro forma 2021 revenue of over $500 million across cloud security and web applications, content delivery, and edge video platform.

Limelight will rebrand as Edgio. Limelight CEO Bob Lyons will continue to lead Edgio as CEO, and the board will include three new members appointed by the Apollo Funds.

Limelight held $79.3 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4 FY21.

Limelight is a leading provider of edge-enabled web applications and content delivery solutions.

Price Action: LLNW shares traded higher by 13% at $4.25 in the market on the last check Monday.