Renovare Acquires Harp Renewables For $20M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:42pm   Comments
Renovare Acquires Harp Renewables For $20M
  • Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ: RENO) has agreed to purchase Harp Renewables and its affiliate, Harp Electric Engineering, for $20 million, comprised of $15 million in stock and $5 million in cash.
  • Harp, based in Ireland, provides thermophilic aerobic digestion and waste treatment solutions.
  • Harp manufactures and sells bio-digesters that convert food and other organic waste into a nutrient-rich, dry, safe soil product used as a fertilizer, soil amendment or soil additive.
  • Harp will nominate two representatives to the Renovare Board of Directors.
  • Renovare expects the transaction to expand manufacturing capabilities, extend its geographic reach, and strengthen its management team.
  • Renovare (formerly BioHiTech Global) held cash and restricted cash of $6.99 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Thie company expects to close the deal in the first half of 2022.
  • Price Action: RENO shares are trading lower by 15.5% at $0.38 on the last check Thursday.

