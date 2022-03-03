 Skip to main content

HGACEnergy Picks Ameresco As Electricity Supply Vendor Of Record
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:27pm   Comments
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) has partnered with HGACEnergy, an energy purchasing cooperative in Texas, as the sole electricity procurement and advisory services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Ameresco will manage HGACEnergy's supply contracts and directly facilitate relationships with cooperative members to secure future contracts.
  • "Our partnership with HGACEnergy only furthers our commitment to providing energy solutions throughout the state of Texas," said CFO Doran Hole.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 3.52% at $62.50 on the last check Thursday.

