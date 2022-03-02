 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Casella Waste Systems Acquires Northstar Pulp And Paper For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:54pm   Comments
Share:
Casella Waste Systems Acquires Northstar Pulp And Paper For Undisclosed Sum
  • Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) has acquired the assets of Northstar Pulp & Paper Co., Inc., Northstar Disposal Corp., and certain real estate holdings. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Northstar is a resource management company in Springfield, Massachusetts, focused on recycling processing, brokerage services, and collection across the northeast for industrial, institutional, and commercial customers.
  • "David Goodman and his family have built an outstanding company focused on great customer service, and we are excited for their help and leadership in integrating Northstar and driving future growth," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO.
  • Casella Waste Systems expects to generate ~$26 million of annualized revenues from this acquisition.
  • The company held cash and cash equivalent of $33.81 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: CWST shares are trading higher by 3.64% at $78.78 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CWST)

Casella Waste Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com