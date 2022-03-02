Casella Waste Systems Acquires Northstar Pulp And Paper For Undisclosed Sum
- Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) has acquired the assets of Northstar Pulp & Paper Co., Inc., Northstar Disposal Corp., and certain real estate holdings. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Northstar is a resource management company in Springfield, Massachusetts, focused on recycling processing, brokerage services, and collection across the northeast for industrial, institutional, and commercial customers.
- "David Goodman and his family have built an outstanding company focused on great customer service, and we are excited for their help and leadership in integrating Northstar and driving future growth," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO.
- Casella Waste Systems expects to generate ~$26 million of annualized revenues from this acquisition.
- The company held cash and cash equivalent of $33.81 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: CWST shares are trading higher by 3.64% at $78.78 on the last check Wednesday.
