Sensus Healthcare Offloads Sculptura Assets To Focus On Core Dermatology Offerings
- Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) sold its Sculptura assets to Empyrean Medical Systems for $15 million in cash.
- The sale included an inventory of Sculptura systems and parts, in addition to all related intellectual property.
- The Sculptura system provides targeted Directional Anisotropic Radiation Therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery or at the tumor site.
- Sculptura received FDA 510(k) clearance in February 2019.
- Also See: Sensus Healthcare Records Over 150% Jump In Q4 Sales.
- "Sculptura will be in excellent, capable hands under the ownership of Empyrean, and we wish them all the best in their endeavors with this fabulous technology," said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. "Given the rebound in sales of Sensus' SRT systems and the dermatology market as a whole, we believe our resources are best focused on our core dermatology business," added Sardano.
- Price Action: SRTS shares are up 6.19% at $10.98 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General