Sensus Healthcare Records Over 150% Jump In Q4 Sales

Sensus Healthcare Inc's SRTS Q4 FY21 sales increased 156% to $13 million, primarily driven by a higher number of units sold as the market continued to reopen, beating the consensus of $11.7 million.
- The gross profit margin improved to 68% of revenues, compared with $3.2 million, or 63.4% of revenues.
- The Company shipped a record 35 systems, including three SRT-100 systems, to China.
- "Record revenues for the fourth quarter were significantly higher than for any quarter in the company's history," said Joe Sardano, Chairman & CEO.
- "We are comfortable that this momentum will continue through 2022 as so many of our initiatives are being very well-executed.
- "We were delighted to receive a license renewal from China's Ministry of Health to market the SRT-100 system. This new license runs through December 2026 and covers the sale of our superficial radiation therapy to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids," added Joe Sardano.
- The Company reported Q4 EPS of $0.32 compared to $0.06 a year ago, surpassing the consensus of $0.15.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million, compared with $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cash and investments were $14.5 million.
- Price Action: SRTS shares are trading 3.12% higher at $8.11 during market session on the last check Friday.
