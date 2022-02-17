Babcock & Wilcox Secures $13M Contract To Reduce Environmental Impact Of Power Plant Ash
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) segment B&W Environmental has secured a contract for ~$13 million to design and supply equipment to reduce the environmental impact of ash at a U.S. power plant.
- B&W Environmental will design, manufacture and supply a state-of-the-art Allen-Sherman-Hoff submerged grind conveyor (SGC) ash-handling system and related equipment to retrofit the plant’s existing ash slurry system.
- B&W Environmental’s SGC system offers a heavy-duty, flexible design for effective bottom ash transport and dewatering.
- Price Action: BW shares closed higher by 4.86% at $7.76 on Wednesday.
