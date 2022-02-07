What Airline Stocks Did After The Last 4 M&A Deals In The Industry
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) announced a $2.9-billion merger Monday that aims to create one of the most competitive low-cost airfares in the U.S.
The deal will create the nation’s fifth-largest airline, with Frontier Airlines controlling 51.5% of the new company.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Frontier to further democratize air travel. This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra low fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our team members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public.” Spirit CEO Ted Christie said in a statement following the announcement.
There have been exactly 54 airline M&A deals since the inception of the U.S. airline industry. We're going to look at four of the most recent deals to get an idea of what could happen after the merger:
|
Airlines
|
Announced
|
Closed
|
Stock Price Announced
|
Stock Price Closed
|
United Airlines/Continental Airlines
|
5/3/2010
|
10/1/2010
|
$22.11
|
$23.66
|
American Airlines/US Airways
|
2/14/2013
|
12/9/2013
|
$13.99
|
$24.60
|
Alaska Airlines/Virgin America
|
4/14/2016
|
12/14/2016
|
$81.86
|
$86.38
|
United Airlines/Express Jet
|
12/18/2018
|
1/03/2019
|
$87.80
|
$82.68
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: M&A Travel Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga