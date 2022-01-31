 Skip to main content

J B Hunt To Acquire Zenith Freight Lines From Bassett For ~$87M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 12:50pm   Comments
J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) has agreed to acquire the assets of Zenith Freight Lines LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (NASDAQ: BSET), for about $87 million.

  • Based in Conover, NC, and founded by Jack and Debbie Hawn, Zenith provides specialized LTL transportation services for furniture manufacturers and retailers in the continental U.S.
  • Zenith moves products from manufacturing points or import locations using employee drivers, late-model equipment, and approximately one-million square feet of warehouse space to facilitate over one-quarter of a million moves annually.
  • Following the acquisition, both founders will transition to key roles with J B Hunt to ensure integration with minimal impact on day-to-day service.
  • The acquisition will expand J B Hunt's Final Mile Services segment.
  • On closing the deal, the parties will enter into a long-term master services agreement to continue to provide Zenith's service for Bassett.
  • The transaction is expected to close by February 28, 2022.
  • J B Hunt intends to fund the deal with existing cash balance. It held $355.5 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Bassett expects the transaction to net in the neighborhood of $65 million after taxes.
  • Price Action: JBHT shares traded higher by 1.01% at $193.85, and BSET higher by 33.9% to $18.67 on the last check Monday.

