Honeywell Invests In Emergency Response Data Platform RapidSOS
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Honeywell Invests In Emergency Response Data Platform RapidSOS

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has made a strategic investment in RapidSOS in its effort to modernize and digitize the public safety communications process. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

  • RapidSOS is an emergency response data platform used by more than 5,200 emergency communications centers (ECCs) worldwide.
  • RapidSOS connects more than 400 million devices to thousands of 911 agencies, supporting more than 165 million emergencies annually.
  • Related ContentHoneywell To Acquire US Digital Designs For Undisclosed Sum
  • Through the investment and technology integrations, the Honeywell Connected Life Safety System (CLSS) will link to the RapidSOS emergency response data platform to provide faster, more accurate communications with emergency centers (i.e., 911 agencies). 
  • When combined with Honeywell's solutions, RapidSOS technology will securely transmit detailed data about the emergency, such as the type of hazard, severity, and location within the impacted building to emergency response centers.
  • Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $203.86 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 911 Briefs emergency responseM&A News

