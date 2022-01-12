 Skip to main content

51job Buyer Slashes Offer Price By 28%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 2:54pm   Comments
  • 51job Inc (NASDAQ: JOBS) has received a proposal from Garnet Faith Limited to reduce the merger consideration from $79.05/share to $57.25/share.
  • In June 2021, 51job inked a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with Garnet Faith in a transaction implying an equity value of the company of ~$5.7 billion.
  • The proposal also includes reducing the combined foreign ownership of DCP Capital Partners II, L.P., and Ocean Link Partners Limited in the company to 9.99%.
  • The merger consideration reduction proposal reflects the recent legislative and regulatory developments surrounding China's national security, cybersecurity, and data security.
  • The consortium members and their PRC counsel are of the view that the updated transaction will not trigger any regulatory filing in the PRC.
  • Price Action: JOBS shares are trading higher by 10.3% at $50.57 on the last check Wednesday.

